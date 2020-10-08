Sukup breaks record with Mason City grain bin project

A whole lot of grain. With a new record-breaking project from Sukup Manufacturing, Golden Grain Energy will now be able to store a whole lot of grain in one place.

Wednesday morning, the Sheffield-based manufacturer announced that it had designed and manufactured the world’s largest "free span grain bin" that measures 165 feet in diameter. The previous record for such a bin was 156 feet and also held by Sukup.

According to a press release from the company, the finished bin will hold 2.2 million bushels and will boast a peak height of 155 feet and 7 inches. Construction is expected to be complete in May or June of 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Golden Grain CEO Chad Kuhlers was quoted in the release saying that the new bin would more than double the company's storage capacity.

"This system will increase GGE’s grain storage from approximately 1.275 million bushels to almost 3.5 million bushels. We currently have about 10 days of storage, and the addition of this bin will increase our storage capacity to approximately 30 days of storage," he said.