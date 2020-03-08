STEM is part of everything at Osage schools

Children today begin using devices such as tablets at an early age, so they are already comfortable with technology when they start school, according to Adams.

When it comes to coding, teachers ask the kids “what can we make this little machine do?” he said.

Osage was the first school district in Iowa to require high-schoolers to take a computer science course.

Robotics is one of those course options at OHS.

One of the robots this year’s students programmed will back up and turn away when it hits something, according to senior Chase Halbach, who plans to major in computer science at Upper Iowa University.

“It’s kind of like one of those Roomba vacuums,” he said.

In January 2019, a computer gaming club was started at OHS. Within a few months, the group was competing in eSports.

The students made it to the state championships in one event in the fall of 2019, and won their first match of the spring 2020 semester.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger as we go,” said Chris Khyl, who teaches computer science at OHS.