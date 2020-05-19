State's COVID-19 strike teams coming to Cerro Gordo Wednesday and Thursday

Long-term care facilities staff in Cerro Gordo County will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday this week, part of the state's strategy to test all employees coming into contact with those most at-risk to contract the virus.
The "strike team" opening two sites in the county consists of representatives from the state departments of Health and Human Services, and the Iowa National Guard.
The testing offered by the strike team is for long-term care facility employees only and not the general public.
"We are definitely on board with that," said Michael Davis, administrator at IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center.
Neither staff nor any residents at IOOF facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, Davis said, and he believes that's due to the vigilance of his team.
"The threat is so low here that they (the state) focused on the Polks and the counties first," Davis said.
IOOF has also ordered kits for all its residents and those tests will be administered soon, Davis said. They will be processed within 48 hours by LabCorp.
Good Shepherd's Director of Nursing Kate Byerly also confirmed her staff will be tested this week as well. She also noted there have been no cases of COVID-19 contracted by staff or residents in her facilities, either.
Byerly attributed Cerro Gordo County avoiding the outbreaks that have struck facilities in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines to the attention residents here paid to the safety guidelines.
"We also take the rules very seriously," Byerly said. "If someone has a cold, they're sent home and they stay there for seven days."
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also make it impossible for long-term care facilities to keep information about the health of their residents and staff from families.
Recently released guidelines now require facilities to contact families if a small number of residents or staff have an upper respiratory illness – even if it's not COVID-19. Notification for anyone who contracts COVID-19 is an automatic, and if more than three residents or staff come down with the illness, the state considers it an outbreak.
With the rapid increase in those tested in Cerro Gordo that will come with Wednesday's and Thursday's work, will more than likely also come a spike in the number of those who test positive in the county.
That's not a reason for alarm, however, according to CG Public Health.
"Surveillance testing is used to gain a better understanding of the number of COVID-19 cases in a specific population, location and point of time in hopes to stop the virus from spreading more," according to CG Public Health's Tuesday press release. "This initiative allows Cerro Gordo County to make sure that we are doing all we can to identify not only those staff that are infected (to prevent spread) but also those that have been exposed and may have developed antibodies that lower risk of reinfection.
"To date, there have been no outbreaks identified in any LTC (long-term care) facilities within Cerro Gordo County."
