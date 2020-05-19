State's COVID-19 strike teams coming to Cerro Gordo Wednesday and Thursday

Byerly attributed Cerro Gordo County avoiding the outbreaks that have struck facilities in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines to the attention residents here paid to the safety guidelines.

"We also take the rules very seriously," Byerly said. "If someone has a cold, they're sent home and they stay there for seven days."

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also make it impossible for long-term care facilities to keep information about the health of their residents and staff from families.

Recently released guidelines now require facilities to contact families if a small number of residents or staff have an upper respiratory illness – even if it's not COVID-19. Notification for anyone who contracts COVID-19 is an automatic, and if more than three residents or staff come down with the illness, the state considers it an outbreak.

With the rapid increase in those tested in Cerro Gordo that will come with Wednesday's and Thursday's work, will more than likely also come a spike in the number of those who test positive in the county.

That's not a reason for alarm, however, according to CG Public Health.