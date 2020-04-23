State board fines Mason City nail salon after failed inspections

A Mason City nail salon will pay a fine and operate under probationary status, under a consent agreement issued by the state.
Tips and Toes was ordered closed by the State Department of Health in late March after the state received several complaints about cleanliness.
The salon operates in Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. S.W.
The salon must pay $3,000 in fines within the next four months, submit to one unannounced state inspection and pay for the costs incurred with it, including a test of onsite chemicals; and remain on probation with the state for six months.
The salon first came under scrutiny in June 2018 when the state received a complaint that a customer contracted a fungal infection after getting nails.Two other complaints were received in the summer of 2019 regarding the sanitation at the salon and employee with a wart not wearing gloves while working with a customer's nails. The fungal infection and employee not wearing gloves charges were not included in the state's final findings of violations.
A final complaint from a long-term customer indicated that she contracted dermatitis, which the board noted is consistent with the business using a hazardous chemical in greater quantities than considered safe. An inspector later tested the methyl methacrylate monomer found on site and noted in the report that it was many times higher in concentration than is allowed. This charge is what led to the required chemical tests in the consent agreement.
Thank You
The family of Lyle Miller, Thornton, extends our heartfelt thanks to everyone for the beautiful cards and the words of comfort and expressions of support during this time of grief. Special thanks to everyone who joined the funeral procession to the cemetery. It really touched our hearts. We also want to thank the Honor Guard for the gun salute and presentation of the flag on such a cold, wet day. Mom and Dad were blessed to be part of such a thoughtful and caring community.
The Lyle Miller Family
Marilyn Garl, 92
Happy Birthday Marilyn Kolbach Garl!
Marilyn will be 92 on Wednesday, April 29.
We’re having a card shower for her. Please address wishes to her at 1046 Sixth St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Gary Ginapp wishes to thank all the participants of the Celebration of Life held in his honor on April 11th. A special thank you to Rob Grayson of Hospice for the Veteran Certificate and pin presentation, and to Jeannine Larson for the beautiful “Quilt of Valor.” Gary enjoyed seeing all of you via Zoom and hearing all the funny stories, anecdotes and adventures shared not only by immediate and extended family, but by three generations of friends and neighbors of family. Words cannot express how much the amazing tributes to Gary’s legacy and “legend” mean to him.
Dale Jensen, 90
Dale Jensen, of Mason City, Iowa, is celebrating his 90th Birthday on April 20, 2020. Since an open house cannot be held at this time, please help us celebrate Dale’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to:
320 First St. NE, #205, Mason City, IA 50401
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Dad!
Love, Avis
Deb, Cindy, Jeff and families
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Lucille Hultman, 98
Guess who will be 98 years young on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. If you wish to send a birthday card or a personal note to her: Lucille Hultman, 925 Heritage Drive, Apt. 206, Osage, IA 50461. Thank you! Roger Hultman and family, Janice Mauer and family.
Ellingson, 70 years
Card shower honoring Marloe and Alice Ellingson celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 16, 2020.
Send cards to:
Marloe & Alice Ellingson
715 Ash Street
Osage, Iowa 50461-1412
Marloe and Alice wed on April 16, 1950, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe retired from the Hampton police department and Alice is a retired nurse.
Children are: Marloe Jr. and Donna Ellingson, Joice, Iowa; Deb (Ellingson) and Dan Swann, Osage, Iowa; and Brenda (Ellingson) and Darrell McKee, Osage, Iowa.
Marloe and Alice are blessed with 19 grandchildren and spouses, and 25 great grandchildren.
Thank You
Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my birthday a special day. I appreciate all of the birthday wishes, phone calls, cards and gifts for my 85th birthday.
Jo Deardeuff
Wayne Vandervort, 95
Wayne Vandervort of Clear Lake will be having his 95th birthday on April 15, 2020. He has four children: Dan, Greg, Ron and Kirsten. Cards may be sent to him at Rockwell Community Nursing Home, 707 Elm St. E., Rockwell, IA 50469.
Thank You
I would like to thank all of my family and friends for the great birthday cards and gifts given/sent to me for my 80th birthday. I am truly blessed.
George Mathews
Melvin Symes, 90
Melvin celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 8th. A family dinner to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Melvin at 2060 S Kentucky Ave #204, Mason City, IA 50401.
Agnes Lewis, 98
Agnes Lewis will be celebrating her 98th Birthday on April 18th!
Please send cards to:
Kentucky Ridge Family C/O Agnes Lewis
2060 S Kentucky Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Thank You
Thank you for your thoughtful words, memorial contributions and support during this trying time. From the family of Jill Miller.
Bill Byerly, 80
Happy 80th Birthday W.C. (Bill) Byerly on April 6th! Card showered planned - 839 7th St. S.E., Mason City, IA 50401.
Robert Witham, 100
Robert Witham is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 9. We are having a card party for him.
Please send your birthday greetings and include any memories that you have to:
Robert Witham
c/o Good Samaritan Society
606 S. Seventh St.
Forest City, IA 50436
Dannen, 50 years
Vern Dannen and Janelle (Lutz) Dannen of Plymouth, Iowa, were married April 3, 1970, at Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Cards and wishes can be sent to them at 1926 350th St, Plymouth, IA 50464.
The couple has 3 children, Amy (Shad) Stoeffler of Mason City, Kari (Bill) Pate of Manly, Aaron (Lindsey) Dannen of Plymouth, along with 10 grandchildren, Brock (Marissa) and Blake Stoeffler, Aric, Dylin, Caileb and Abby Pate, Izac Brunner, Cloey Risvold, Wyatt and Owen Dannen.
Happy 100th!
Herman Suntken of Belmond will be 100 years old on March 27, 2020. An open house to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Herman at 912 First Avenue S.E., Belmond, Iowa 50421.
His children are Richard (Linda) Of Katy, Texas; Linda (Gary) Hagen of Wells, Minnesota; Marlene of Madrid, Iowa; and Gloria (Doug) Harrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He has 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Lemke, 60 years
Ferd and Bethel (Haberkamp) Lemke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on April 9, 1960, at the Peace Reformed Church in Garner, Iowa.
Anniversary cards can be sent to Bethel and Ferd at: 1310 Village Rd., Unit C-1, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Thank you
The family of Norma Helin wishes to thank everyone for your thoughtfulness, words of comfort, and expressions of support during this difficult time. Special thanks to the AMAZING staff at Good Shepherd, Hospice and Mercy Hospital.
Jack, Dale (Abby), Dolores (Al), Stephen (Tracy), Joe (Carm), Joyce (George) and families.
Jo Deardeuff, 85
Jo Deardeuff of Mason City, Iowa, is celebrating her 85th Birthday on March 26. Birthday cards and wishes may be sent to her at 2180 W. State St., Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy 85th Mom!
Love,
Your Family
Nelson, 60 Years
Please help us celebrate Beverly and Duaine Nelson’s 60th Wedding Anniversary on March 26 by sending card wishes to their address at 695 270th St., Britt, IA 50423.
