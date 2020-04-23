State board fines Mason City nail salon after failed inspections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mason City nail salon will pay a fine and operate under probationary status, under a consent agreement issued by the state.

Tips and Toes was ordered closed by the State Department of Health in late March after the state received several complaints about cleanliness.

The salon operates in Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. S.W.

The salon must pay $3,000 in fines within the next four months, submit to one unannounced state inspection and pay for the costs incurred with it, including a test of onsite chemicals; and remain on probation with the state for six months.

The salon first came under scrutiny in June 2018 when the state received a complaint that a customer contracted a fungal infection after getting nails.Two other complaints were received in the summer of 2019 regarding the sanitation at the salon and employee with a wart not wearing gloves while working with a customer's nails. The fungal infection and employee not wearing gloves charges were not included in the state's final findings of violations.

