When 2019 rolls over into 2020, residents of Cerro Gordo County looking to do some private automotive business with one another will have some guidelines to which to adhere.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the county treasurer's office is requiring customers to provide a bill of sale when transferring titles to motor vehicles between private parties.
According to Treasurer Pat Wright, a bill of sale or purchase agreement is already in place for vehicles bought from a dealership. This move would simply extend that to private buyers and sellers.
In a release, Wright said that many counties in Iowa have already made the requirement so that they can be in line with Iowa Code 321.13 which concerns the "authority to grant or refuse applications."
For instance, Worth County has already been requiring such paperwork.
"Worth County has been requiring a bill of sale for all transfers since January of 2019," Treasurer Jake Hanson said.
He said that Worth officials are allowed to have the bill of sale e-mailed from the seller, or faxed from the seller if they don’t get one at the time of purchase and that any form of bill of sale, as long as it has the seller’s signature, date of sale, VIN, and sale amount on it, is acceptable.
According to Hanson it hasn't affected the county's customers that much and has been a help to county officials.
"It has really cut down on our fraud cases that the investigators have to go research," Hanson said.
Wright also pointed out the benefits to local and state government in making the change.
"If DOT Investigation or DOR contacts us we will be able to provide to them a signed document stating the selling price," Wright affirmed. "Total responsibility will now be on the customer for accuracy."
From her point of view, more accurate reporting with such sales will also help with certain tax collections.
"Financially this will benefit the State of Iowa Road Use Tax. In November 2019 we collected $337,701.81 for tax, retaining $668.80," she pointed out.
In the recent past, the county tended to not request a bill of sale between private parties. Instead, it would record the amount reported by the customer and leave it up to the Iowa Department of Revenue to determine accurate pricing.
Bill of sale forms are available on the Iowa Treasurers website under the Treasurer's tab.
