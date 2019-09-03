South Shore Donut Co., in Clear Lake, needs your vote.
The bakery is competing to be named among the sweetest in America, in a contest organized by national bakery manufacturer Dawn Foods.
South Shore is currently tied for first place, so the push for support is on, according to owners John and Whitney Mixdorf.
“We have been incredibly honored to win a couple of local/regional awards for 'Best Donuts,' but winning the Top Donut Shop in Iowa title would be amazing," said Whitney Mixdorf. "This would put us on all sorts of 'What To Do In Iowa' blogs and lists, Iowa Donut Trails etc, and that would be great for not only us but the entire tourism industry in Clear Lake."
Until Sept. 30, voters can enter once per day online at the contest’s website at SweetestBakeryInAmerica.com or by texting SBA1539 to the short number 474747. Last year, 890 bakeries participated and drew nearly 1.7 million votes across the United States and Puerto Rico.
In October, Dawn Foods will name one National Grand Prize Winner, along with the Sweetest Donut Shop, Sweetest Cake/Cupcake Shop and Sweetest Full Line Bakery in each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The national winner will receive a trip for two to Dawn’s Innovation Studio in Jackson, Michigan, to participate in a workshop with Senior Bakery Application Chef Melissa Trimmer.
State winners will also receive support from Dawn Foods to help promote their bakeries in their local communities.
"We are a young hometown family trying to live our crazy donut dreams --please consider voting for us daily through the end of September," Whitney Mixdorf said.
South Shore Donut Co began as an in-home bakery in 2017. In the fall of that same year, it opened as a full-service Donut & Lunch shop at 1205 South Shore Drive in Clear Lake.
