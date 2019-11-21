Almost a year after the former Wooz's Car Wash in Mason City was demolished and cleared out for a Kwik Star, the company finally opened its first location in Mason City this week.
On Thursday morning, customers were already hustling and bustling out at the storefront at 1502 S. Federal Avenue.
According to District Manager Chad Lacour, business was good all throughout the day.
"We opened at 5 a.m. and had 30 people waiting to get in," Lacour said. At launch, the store had a total of 40-50 combined full and part-time employees.
With its opening, there are now locations in Clear Lake, Garner and Charles City with a Forest City store and a second Mason City locale coming down the pike.
Construction for the Kwik Star, which features a car wash and employs more than two-dozen people, got underway in mid-July of this year.
At the time, Kwik Star Spokesman John McHugh said that the turnaround between the start and the opening would be relatively quick because workers wouldn't have to deal with substantial winter weather and the company prides itself on being "pretty consistent" with its dates.
The La Crosse, Wisconsin-based chain, purchased Wooz’s and some of the adjacent parking lot for $488,000 in June 2018.
As for the possible second Kwik Star in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer has said that the plan is to close on the property, which was negotiated for $455,000, in February 2020.
Meanwhile, the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved site plans for a Kwik Star store at 1006 N. 20th St. Construction for that location is slated to begin sometime in 2020. (Kwik Star bought the property for about $525,000 in February.)
When it was announced, Kwik Star Real Estate Development Manager Dean George expressed his gratitude for the decision.
"We would like to express our thank you for allowing us back into your community."
Construction on Clear Lake’s second Kwik Star will likely begin in 2020.
