Smithfield Mason City plant undergoing nearly $1 million in renovations

Marc Perrone, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers, argued to the AP that the fine did not go far enough to punish a company that makes billions of dollars in a year.

"This so-called 'fine' is a slap on the wrist for Smithfield, and a slap in the face of the thousands of American meatpacking workers who have been putting their lives on the line to help feed America since the beginning of this pandemic," he said. For the company's part, spokeswoman Keira Lombardo said that the citation was "wholly without merit."

During the time that the Sioux Falls facility was having its greatest trouble, the Mason City location stayed open because spokespeople for the plant said at the time that it had not been impacted by the South Dakota closure.