Small-scale farming is doable on small acreage

Becky said farming will never go back to the way it was 60 or 70 years ago, but today’s style of small-scale farming gives consumers an alternative.

She predicts this kind of food production will become even more widespread in the wake of COVID-19.

The pandemic has showed people the effects of industrial agriculture, such as monopolization, according to Becky.

She said some new Facebook groups created by small-scale livestock producers in Iowa have popped up recently because of meat shortages.

Becky has her own Facebook page – Becky’s Barn – where she promotes the farm and provides updates. In a recent post she noted leeks have been added to the produce lineup this year.

She also uses the page to announce when she has meat or eggs for sale.

Sustainable farming practices are important to Becky and Curtis.

All the bedding from the livestock stalls goes into a compost pile for the gardens. The couple also gets compost from the landfill.

Becky said the compost keeps nutrients in the soil so it is “lighter and fluffier and drains better.”