Small-scale farming is doable on small acreage

In August 2008, Becky and Curtis Higgins moved to acreage located between Mason City and Nora Springs.
Becky grew up on a farm south of Clear Lake, but she wasn’t really thinking about raising produce or livestock at that time.
“I was kind of over that phase of my life,” she said.
However, after a few years went by, she began to feel a void.
“I missed having my hands in the dirt,” she said. “I missed the livestock.”
Growing vegetables came first. The couple later began raising livestock.
Today, Becky and Curtis have both meat chickens and 50 laying hens on their 3.83 acres. They also purchase and bottle feed calves.
During the growing season, Becky – who works as the kitchen coordinator for Community Kitchen of North Iowa during the week – picks vegetables and sells them every weekend to customers who drive to the acreage.
“I really feel passionate about people physically seeing where their food comes from and how the animals are raised,” she said.
Small-scale farming on just a few acres of land has been a growing trend over the past five years, according to Becky.
She said “something has been lost” due to the lack of connection between food producers and consumers in today’s world.
Becky said farming will never go back to the way it was 60 or 70 years ago, but today’s style of small-scale farming gives consumers an alternative.
She predicts this kind of food production will become even more widespread in the wake of COVID-19.
The pandemic has showed people the effects of industrial agriculture, such as monopolization, according to Becky.
She said some new Facebook groups created by small-scale livestock producers in Iowa have popped up recently because of meat shortages.
Becky has her own Facebook page – Becky’s Barn – where she promotes the farm and provides updates. In a recent post she noted leeks have been added to the produce lineup this year.
She also uses the page to announce when she has meat or eggs for sale.
Sustainable farming practices are important to Becky and Curtis.
All the bedding from the livestock stalls goes into a compost pile for the gardens. The couple also gets compost from the landfill.
Becky said the compost keeps nutrients in the soil so it is “lighter and fluffier and drains better.”
During the winter months when she has more down time, she does a lot of reading about the latest trends in gardening and new sustainable practices so she can try them herself.
This past winter, she read about how some farmers are planting some flower roads in their fields to attract bees and help with pollination.
This spring Becky planted one strip of flowers every 10 rows of vegetables.
Although Becky learned a lot about agriculture growing up, she said those who don’t know anything about it but have a few acres of land can start their own little farm as long as they are willing to put in the time to do the research.
She said beginners also can seek guidance from people already engaged in small-scale farming.
The reward can be great, even if you just do it to feed your own family, Becky said. She noted vegetables raised in your own garden are much fresher than anything you can buy at the grocery store, canned or otherwise.
However, your first efforts may not go so well, according to Becky.
“You have to take the good with the bad,” she said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.