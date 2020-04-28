Six more funding grants going to Cerro Gordo businesses for COVID-19 relief

Grants in that fund go up to $5,000 and its entire reserve is about $500,000, though North Iowa Corridor President Chad Schreck has said that additional funding is being sought. As of now, more than 200 applications have been sent in for relief funding.

In early-April, Schreck said that 40% of the area businesses that his group surveyed were "looking at the possibility of layoffs but were doing everything they can to avoid that."

More than 3,000 unemployment claims filed in Cerro Gordo County in the past month In the week in March just before the COVID-19 spike and closures, there was a total of 42 claims.

Since the deluge of business closures in mid-March, more than 3,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Cerro Gordo County. The harder hit work sectors were healthcare, social assistance, self-employed, retail, manufacturing and food service which mirrors broader state and national trends for unemployment claims by industry.

Nationwide, unemployment claims topped 26 million for the week ending April 18 and more than four million claims were filed during that week.

