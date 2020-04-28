Six more funding grants going to Cerro Gordo businesses for COVID-19 relief

Since early April, Iowa's Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has overseen the dispersal of more than $48 million to state and local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns. That money has been divvied up between more than 2500 businesses that have been receiving anywhere from the minimum of $5,000 to the maximum of $25,000.
And right in that mix have been Cerro Gordo County businesses.
Before the most recent round of grant money was distributed, 37 total Cerro Gordo County businesses received money through the "Small Business Relief Program" launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds and overseen by the IEDA.
Now, six more area businesses will join them.
Here are the latest businesses receiving grant money in the seventh round of IEDA disbursements:
Bare Sugar LLC- $10,000
Brown's Shoe Fit Co. of Mason City, IA LLC- $25,000
Farmer Eric Arthur- $12,500
Iowa Cell Phones & Repair- $25,000
Metal Fabricators, Inc.- $25,000
Splash Multisport & Custom, LLC- $20,000
Businesses in Cerro Gordo County that haven't received funding at other levels of government are also seeking relief money from a "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund" developed by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and supported by the governments of Clear Lake, Mason City and the county itself.
Grants in that fund go up to $5,000 and its entire reserve is about $500,000, though North Iowa Corridor President Chad Schreck has said that additional funding is being sought. As of now, more than 200 applications have been sent in for relief funding.
In early-April, Schreck said that 40% of the area businesses that his group surveyed were "looking at the possibility of layoffs but were doing everything they can to avoid that."
In the week in March just before the COVID-19 spike and closures, there was a total of 42 claims.
Since the deluge of business closures in mid-March, more than 3,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Cerro Gordo County. The harder hit work sectors were healthcare, social assistance, self-employed, retail, manufacturing and food service which mirrors broader state and national trends for unemployment claims by industry.
Nationwide, unemployment claims topped 26 million for the week ending April 18 and more than four million claims were filed during that week.
