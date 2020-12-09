Simply Nourished organic grocer expanding to Mason City

For a good chunk of her life, Mason City resident Melissa Fabian has been drawn to projects where she gets to restore buildings.
The Main Street Mason City president said that some of her favorite work that she sees as a part of her organization is community work focused on renovating.
"I've always wanted to do that myself," she said.
But for a long time, there wasn't a project that made sense. Fabian couldn't find that perfect fit.
That started to change when Main Street Mason City got back community survey results that showed citizens were keen about getting a healthy food market in Mason City. Something similar to what Simply Nourished does in Clear Lake.
Rather than try to directly compete with a business already in the community, Fabian reached out to Simply Nourished owner Ashley Coleman about opening a location in Mason City that Fabian would run.
"I loved her model and organization and style and I just asked if she’d been willing to partner and a second store," Fabian said.
"I wasn’t the person to do it so I was just waiting for the pieces to fall into place," Coleman said. "I really think it’s important for the person that owns it to live in the community."
With the expansion, Simply Nourished gains a foothold in Mason City and Melissa Fabian gets to pursue a dream of hers.
According to Fabian, the plan is to have the Simply Nourished Mason City location on the South Federal Avenue Plaza opened by April.
Along with a range of healthy food options, including gluten-free and non-GMO products, Fabian said that she intends to offer things to make grocery shopping a bit more of an experience. One feature will be an oil and vinegar department where people can taste test and bottle their own stuff.
Another element to the store will be a rentable commercial kitchen that Fabian said she thinks of as a small business incubator for food.
"This would be a commercial kitchen accessible for the public to rent and make food for sale," she said.
When the kitchen's not being used for that, Fabian said that Healthy Harvest, which does education and promotion of local food and produce options, could host classes there.
"There might be a fruit or vegetable of the month so they’ll have a class on beets and how to prepare things with beets," she suggested.
On top of all of that, Fabian said that Simply Nourished will probably do wine pairings and cooking classes as well.
Coleman said she's excited to see how the Simply Nourished location in Mason City turns out because it's a need she's known existed for awhile now.
"We’ve had people say over and over, 'If this was in Mason City we would be here every week,'" Coleman said.
The way she thinks of the second location is as an expansion of the vision of Simply Nourished. A "growth opportunity," as she called it.
But before that growth can fully happen, Coleman needs to train staff at the Clear Lake location and Fabian needs to continue clearing and restoring the building that occupies 13-15 S. Federal Ave. Coleman said that the training will begin sometime in the new year. The restoration that Fabian's doing won't just stop with Simply Nourished.
According to her, the revitalization on the South Federal Avenue Plaza, which will include not just Simply Nourished but also multiple upper-level apartments, is part of a longer campaign as Foxtrot Properties to restore certain older buildings in Mason City.
"We’re hoping that by the end of 2022 we’ll have this building finished," Fabian said.
In doing that, Fabian wants to inspire others in the community to undertake their own restoration efforts.
"There’s so much to be done and now is a great time to invest in downtown Mason City," Fabian said. "(There's) a lot of great inventory out there and we'd love to see those filled with relocated businesses or new businesses."
