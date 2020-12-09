Simply Nourished organic grocer expanding to Mason City

When the kitchen's not being used for that, Fabian said that Healthy Harvest, which does education and promotion of local food and produce options, could host classes there.

"There might be a fruit or vegetable of the month so they’ll have a class on beets and how to prepare things with beets," she suggested.

On top of all of that, Fabian said that Simply Nourished will probably do wine pairings and cooking classes as well.

Coleman said she's excited to see how the Simply Nourished location in Mason City turns out because it's a need she's known existed for awhile now.

"We’ve had people say over and over, 'If this was in Mason City we would be here every week,'" Coleman said.

The way she thinks of the second location is as an expansion of the vision of Simply Nourished. A "growth opportunity," as she called it.