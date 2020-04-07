Shop Local: Website hosts local businesses' gift cards
Shop Local: Website hosts local businesses' gift cards

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

There are no setup fees for any local business, if you are a small business in Northern Iowa, please call 641-421-0548.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by clicking the link below.

https://localbusiness.lee.net/

