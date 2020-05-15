Second Mason City Kwik Star opening in August, third in the works

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How things change.

Even as late as November 2019, Mason City could not lay claim to a Kwik Star location of its own. Cerro Gordo County had one location, in Clear Lake, and that was it. No others to be found.

Less than a year later, there's a second Kwik Star coming to both Mason City and Clear Lake, before the summer's even up.

According to Kwik Star spokesperson Steve Wrobel, the new Clear Lake Kwik Star is slated to open at 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 while a second Mason City location, on South Pierce Avenue, will be operational on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Once those are up and running, there's likely to be a third Kwik Star in Mason City that could make progress before the year is up.

Wrobel said that there's a building report and preliminary estimate for a long-planned store near Eisenhower Avenue where Iowa State Patrol used to be but there's "no permanent date" yet.

That fits with the way the company does business.