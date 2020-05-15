Second Mason City Kwik Star opening in August, third in the works

How things change.
Even as late as November 2019, Mason City could not lay claim to a Kwik Star location of its own. Cerro Gordo County had one location, in Clear Lake, and that was it. No others to be found.
Less than a year later, there's a second Kwik Star coming to both Mason City and Clear Lake, before the summer's even up.
According to Kwik Star spokesperson Steve Wrobel, the new Clear Lake Kwik Star is slated to open at 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 while a second Mason City location, on South Pierce Avenue, will be operational on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Once those are up and running, there's likely to be a third Kwik Star in Mason City that could make progress before the year is up.
Wrobel said that there's a building report and preliminary estimate for a long-planned store near Eisenhower Avenue where Iowa State Patrol used to be but there's "no permanent date" yet.
That fits with the way the company does business.
Wrobel made clear that the Wisconsin-based chain's real estate department is "always open to new sites when they present themselves" and Kolton Wagaman, a project manager with Dean Snyder Construction, has previously said that "Kwik Star has a bunch of stores it wants completed this year" so a fourth location isn't entirely out of the question either.
Just in the past few years, Kwik Star's added to its total of 600-plus Midwest stores with announcements and openings for locations in Charles City, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner and Mason City. One of the earliest for the North Iowa area was the 7,500-square-foot convenience store and truck center in Clear Lake that Kwik Star opened in 2015 on a 19-acre parcel at the intersection of Highway 122 and North 32nd Street east of Interstate 35.
The initial Mason City store opened at the former Wooz’s Car Wash, a longtime car wash and full-service gas station, on South Federal Avenue.
