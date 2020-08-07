Ryner's ReEnvision Ag is the July 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jayson Ryner of ReEnvision Ag in Nora Springs has been named the July Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.

Jayson Ryner founded ReEnvision Ag to develop disruptive technology that will change the row-crop farming industry. Ryner developed what is now called REAP (ReEnvision Ag Planting) to allow row-crop farmers to plant earlier, with more control and less damage to the seed than with other existing technologies.

Ryner grew up on a family farm in Iowa but was uncertain of the continued viability of a small farmer, due in part to the farm crisis of the 1980s. He decided to instead pursue a career in music and music education. But, as Jayson puts it, “You can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.”

Ryner returned to the family farm to take over a part of business, determined to ensure that the farm was successful and efficient. “This is just how we do things” was no longer a good enough reason to continue with the same old practices.

Ryner’s vision is that once the REAP technology is commercialized, it will disrupt and improve the current no-till farming methods and give row-crop farmers a viable alternative that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and profitable.