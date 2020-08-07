Ryner's ReEnvision Ag is the July 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month

Jayson Ryner of ReEnvision Ag in Nora Springs has been named the July Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.
Jayson Ryner founded ReEnvision Ag to develop disruptive technology that will change the row-crop farming industry. Ryner developed what is now called REAP (ReEnvision Ag Planting) to allow row-crop farmers to plant earlier, with more control and less damage to the seed than with other existing technologies.
Ryner grew up on a family farm in Iowa but was uncertain of the continued viability of a small farmer, due in part to the farm crisis of the 1980s. He decided to instead pursue a career in music and music education. But, as Jayson puts it, “You can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.”
Ryner returned to the family farm to take over a part of business, determined to ensure that the farm was successful and efficient. “This is just how we do things” was no longer a good enough reason to continue with the same old practices.
Ryner’s vision is that once the REAP technology is commercialized, it will disrupt and improve the current no-till farming methods and give row-crop farmers a viable alternative that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and profitable.
Current planting practices can cause soil impaction, which inhibits root growth and water infiltration. The REAP technology is designed to avoid soil compaction while also giving greater control over the depth and spacing at which the seed is planted. The end result is an improvement in plant health, soil conservation, reduced environmental impact, and increased profitability for small farms. ReEnvision Ag is working with the Iowa Innovation Corporation and investigating Federal and State grant opportunities through the SBIR/USDA and National Science Foundation (NSF) grant programs.
Ryner contacted Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center to help bring his technology to market. He worked with Candi Karsjens at the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, the lead instructor for the NIACC Pappajohn Center cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School. He graduated from the Fall 2019 Venture School cohort where he developed his initial business model and tested the product-market fit. He gained momentum during Venture School, connecting with his mentor Spencer Stensrude, executive director of AgVentures Alliance and assembling a team of agricultural and technological experts.
Ryner won first prize in the recent Venture School Launch Day Pitch Competition held during EntreFest 2020, and also took home the Emerging Technology award. He has brought together a core group of initial investors and is ready to tackle the next steps of bringing emergent technology to market.
