Rod Schlader, of Mason City, has been selected to serve as the president of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Schlader was selected following a national search and interview process, which included members of the management staff, medical staff and board of trustees.
He has served as interim president at MercyOne North Iowa since early July 2018. Schlader's new role starts officially on Sunday.
"I'm honored to continue my career path at MercyOne North Iowa," Schlader said. "My wife and I raised our family here so I have deep ties to this community. I have a long history with this organization and am proud of the progress we have made. As part of MercyOne, now the largest health care system in Iowa, this is a very exciting time to continue that journey."
Schlader joined MercyOne North Iowa in 1989 beginning as director of regional finance before moving to controller in 1996. Rod's executive roles in Catholic health care include chief financial officer in Mason City and the Iowa Region of Trinity Health. He has also served as the Interim CEO at North Iowa and in Sioux City.
The Schlader announcement continues a busy year of change for the health care network. In February, the former Mercy Health Network became MercyOne, the result of 18 months of strategic planning.
“The new name acknowledges our history and carries on our legacy, which is grounded in faith,” said Bob Ritz, Mercy Health Network president and CEO. “This change to unify under the MercyOne brand follows work to align our mission, vision and culture, which guides us in serving our patients and communities.”
Then in June, the North Iowa medical center opened a new, $10.6 million behavioral health center.
The two-story facility houses up to 34 behavioral health patients. The first floor of the expansion features an intake room and a 12-bed adult unit. The entrance of the building is the Jan Again Resource Center for Hope and Safety. It provides free access to information on community resources, like how to get help for those struggling with mental illness and general information on the disease.
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health, comprises more than 40 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses as well as 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities that employ more than 20,000 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.