Road closure in Mason City through next week
Road closure in Mason City through next week

South Washington Avenue Road Closure

It might be time for motorists in Mason City to find a new route. 

As of Wednesday, South Washington Avenue between Fourth Street Southwest and U.S. 65 in Mason City is closed and will remain closed for approximately one week. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

