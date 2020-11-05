Road closure in Mason City through next week

It might be time for motorists in Mason City to find a new route.

As of Wednesday, South Washington Avenue between Fourth Street Southwest and U.S. 65 in Mason City is closed and will remain closed for approximately one week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is necessary for "street repairs being done as part of the City’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program and for the repair of an Alliant Energy gas service line."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.