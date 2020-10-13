Road closure in Mason City set for Thursday

Another week, another road closure.

According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett: Starting Thursday, in Mason City, South Polk Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fourth Street Southwest (Highway 122) and Sixth Street Southwest for approximately one week.

The release then goes on to note that the westbound left turn lane on Fourth Street Southwest (Highway 122) to South Polk Avenue will also be closed.

"This closure is necessary for street repairs being done as part of the City’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program," the release states.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

