Road closure in Mason City effective immediately

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City residents in the habit of driving along stretches of 19th Street Southwest, it's time to amend that.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett: effective immediately, the Mason City Utility Crew is closing the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and South Jefferson Avenue to work on a leaking water valve in the area.

In a press release, Burnett said that motorists can expect the work to continue until July 25 and that they should use alternative routes.

While the road is set to be done by the end of the week, work on the other side of town, on 12th Street Northwest from North Federal Avenue to North Madison Avenue, is continuing for several months.

That's being done as part of a reconstruction project that intends to remove existing pavement, storm sewer and grading while also reconfiguring the existing right of way.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.