Richard Keeling, wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Clear Lake, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine.
The list recognizes millennial financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Keeling was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.
Keeling is president/CEO of Keeling Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Keeling graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in business.
For more information about Ameriprise Financial, visit ameriprise.com. Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.
