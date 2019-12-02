{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel is flanked by the Mason City Mohawks hockey club as he speaks Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mason City Multipurpose Arena in the former JCPenny store at Southbridge Mall.

The date is set. 

On Friday, December 13, after nearly a full year of construction work, Mason City's long-promised multipurpose arena will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The event's scheduled for 10 a.m. at the arena's south entrance that leads up to the recently christened "MercyOne Lobby," according to the official River City Renaissance Facebook page. 

Mason City broke ground on the arena back in February and crews have been working on it ever since. 

But that work hasn't been without a few minor hiccups. 

In total, there was more than a million dollars worth of change orders to address items such as uneven terrain for the floor and electrical issues. Such changes on works projects are not uncommon though. Over 35 percent of all construction projects will have a major change order at some point during the process.

While that work has neared completion, the arena's main tenant is still working on its portion of capital investment. 

About two months after its capital campaign kickoff, the Mason City Youth Hockey Association still needs to raise about $1.7 million in multi-year financial sponsorships. 

They were able to find a sponsor for mezzanine deck, one of the $100,000 per year items, but funding for the arena name ($1,000,000), the ice naming rights ($500,000), the training and shooting room ($100,000) and the Zamboni ($100,000) is still outstanding.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

