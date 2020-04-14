Reynolds says re-opening Iowa economy will be her decision

CEDAR RAPIDS – Gov. Kim Reynolds is talking to governors in neighboring states about lifting the government-imposed business shutdowns, but when she pulls the trigger will be her decision based on the situation in Iowa.
She’s been in contact with Midwestern governors, Reynolds said Tuesday, because “it just makes a lot of sense to look at it from a regional perspective.”
That’s similar to the approach governors in other parts of the country are taking as they look ahead at easing restrictions they’ve imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a coalition with the governors of Oregon and Washington to coordinate plans for lifting virus restrictions, using “science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure.”
In the Northeast, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are talking about a regional, multi-state approach to lifting restrictions on businesses and gatherings of more than 10 people.
In Iowa’s case, Reynolds said she would look at working with Midwestern governors, but at this point there’s not a multi-state plan for re-opening their economies.
She and her administration have had conversation with the governors of North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Reynolds talks to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts at least once a week. Like Iowa, none of those states have statewide shelter-in-place orders.
“I can tell you, while we look at it from a regional perspective, and we'll talk about collectively the metrics that we're using, each individual governor is going to look at their own state's metrics,” she said at her daily COVID-19 briefing.
Reynolds has predicted the COVID-19 peak will come toward the end of April. She hasn’t made a decision about extending the restrictions she has ordered until April 30, “but we are working on what that looks like, what metrics we can use to start to dial back up some of the businesses.”
While she would like to start that process in May, “I'll have to see where we're at at the end of the month.”
Although the signs are “encouraging,” she said Monday that they “are not reason enough for us to let up on our mitigation efforts at this time.”
She plans to decide this week whether to recommend K-12 schools remain closed beyond April 30.
Reynolds didn’t speak directly to President Donald Trump’s assertion Monday that he has “total authority” to order states to open their economies as the coronavirus pandemic continues. However, in addressing the regional approach, Reynolds said that the decision is for her and other governors to make.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states.
“Every governor is going to have to take a look at what's happening in their state and make those decisions based on what they're seeing,” Reynolds said. “They’re going to look at it from a regional perspective, I would guess, and then make those decisions moving forward based on what the metrics are in their state.”
In her initial March 17 State Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation, Reynolds ordered restaurants to limit sales to drive-up and deliveries, and closed bars and recreational facilities. A week later, she ordered salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and spas as well as tanning and massage therapy facilities to close.
