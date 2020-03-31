Reynolds: 'I can't lock the state down. I can't lock everybody in their home.'

Currently, 61 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, while another 85 have been discharged and recovered. Another 268 Iowans who have tested positive have not required hospital treatment.

Reynolds stressed the need for Iowans to continue to observe social distancing of at least six feet, to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to stay home if they are mildly sick, to venture out for food and medical necessities, and to work from home as much as possible to "flatten” and “bend” the curve.

Those mitigation plans, she said, are designed to avoid further shelter at home directives or actions to close more businesses that could hurt Iowa’s supply chain, essential workforce and economic vitality, telling reporters “I can’t lock the state down. I can’t lock everybody in their home.”

The governor said she planned to meet with her economic and budget advisers to discuss the state’s previously announced small-business grant program and to how best to use federal money from a recently passed rescue package. According to a Legislative Services Agency analysis, Iowa’s share from the federal CARES Act will be the minimum allocation of $1.25 billion.