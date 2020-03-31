Reynolds: 'I can't lock the state down. I can't lock everybody in their home.'

JOHNSTON – Another Iowan died and more residents of all ages tested positive Tuesday for the coronavirus that approached 500 confirmed cases – including a surge in Linn County to a statewide high of 90 with a third being clustered in the Heritage Specialty Care facility.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported the number of Iowans who have died due to the COVID-19 outbreak rose to seven, with the latest victim being a middle-aged resident of Muscatine County between the ages of 41 and 60 years.
“COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told an afternoon news conference. “It spread quickly and easily, infecting young and old alike. But the virus is far more serious for older adults above the age of 60 with underlying health conditions and that’s why nursing homes and long-term care facilities were identified early on as a high priority for mitigation efforts.”
State health officials added 73 positive cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 497. Reynolds also reported that Tuesday brought 726 negative results for a 6,888 overall total that included testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
“This is an especially challenging time,” the governor noted as state health officials expect Iowa to see the first peak period of coronavirus cases by middle to late April.
Currently, 61 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, while another 85 have been discharged and recovered. Another 268 Iowans who have tested positive have not required hospital treatment.
Reynolds stressed the need for Iowans to continue to observe social distancing of at least six feet, to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to stay home if they are mildly sick, to venture out for food and medical necessities, and to work from home as much as possible to "flatten” and “bend” the curve.
Those mitigation plans, she said, are designed to avoid further shelter at home directives or actions to close more businesses that could hurt Iowa’s supply chain, essential workforce and economic vitality, telling reporters “I can’t lock the state down. I can’t lock everybody in their home.”
The governor said she planned to meet with her economic and budget advisers to discuss the state’s previously announced small-business grant program and to how best to use federal money from a recently passed rescue package. According to a Legislative Services Agency analysis, Iowa’s share from the federal CARES Act will be the minimum allocation of $1.25 billion.
According to IDPH numbers released Tuesday, Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Tuesday with 90 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 76 and Johnson County with 73. A total of 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.
A total of 264 women and 233 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 176 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 149 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 136 positive results, another 30 over the age of 80 and six below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:
• Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Clay County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, four adults (18-40 years)
• Harrison County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age (41-60 years)
• Jones County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle age (41-60 years)
• Keokuk County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), seven middle age adults (41-60 years), seven older adults (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)
• Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, two middle-age (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, one child (0-17), five adults (18-40 years), three middle age adults (41-60 years), four older adult (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)
• Pottawattamie County, one middle-age (41-60 years)
• Scott County, two middle-age (41-60 years)
• Sioux County, one middle age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, two middle-age (41-60 years)
• Washington County, three adults (18-40 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly (81+)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at the https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Wes site.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
