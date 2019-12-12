Though Eunice Gutierrez, 19, had relatively few years on this Earth before a fatal accident in Thompson on Nov. 27, she accomplished a lot.
The native of San Benito, Texas – a Rio Grande Valley town known for agriculture and being the birthplace of Freddy Fender – had graduated high school within the past year-plus. From IDEA San Benito no less, a local chapter of a statewide public charter school system that prides itself on academic rigor and assisting those who are economically disadvantaged.
About six months ago, Gutierrez completed a 1,300 mile move from the borderline tropical savanna of San Benito to the often frozen plains of North Iowa, Forest City in particular.
Gutierrez made the major change to take on a cage-free job at the Rembrandt egg processing plant on 450th Street, near Thompson in Winnebago County, while still pursuing a major in elementary education at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.
The accident occurred last Wednesday in the early hours of the morning.
When Gutierrez died on that Wednesday morning, a day before Thanksgiving, and two days before her 20th birthday, she left behind both of her parents, three siblings and three of her four grandparents as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
On Facebook, several friends of Gutierrez's from the Valley characterized her as "nice," "genuine" and "humble," while a coworker from the plant said that in the six months Gutierrez had worked there, she had already made a few close friends and that her death had been "tough on them."
Rembrandt officials were contacted, for both stories, but did not respond for comment. According to Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson, Gutierrez was run over by a skid-loader and died at the scene.
In 2015, Rembrandt settled a lawsuit filed by a Dutch contractor who was injured in an accident at the Thompson plant. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed and Rembrandt denied it was at fault.
A funeral service for Gutierrez is being held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Templo El Salvador, 1605 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas officiated by Pastor Eliu Gonzalez with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park. A tribute wall has been provided on the website of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home which is organizing the services.
