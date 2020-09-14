REG wins "Top Workplace" award for 2020

One of the state's most prominent biodiesel groups, which has a location in Mason City, can do a bit of bragging this week.
Renewable Energy Group (REG), which operates in Mason City as well as Ames, Des Moines, Newton and Ralston, was one of 116 companies in Iowa that recently received a "2020 Top Workplace in Iowa" from the Des Moines Register.
"We are extremely honored to be included on the 2020 Top Workplaces list through the Des Moines Register," VP People Development for REG Trisha Conley said in a press release. "At REG we take great pride in our people and our culture, so we are thrilled to be able to honor our employees with this achievement."
The awards are based on employee feedback from third-party surveys that cover various facets of workplace culture such as how connected employees are and their level of satisfaction. According to the press release, 2020 is the first year that REG has actually participated in the Register's "Top Workplace" program.
In Iowa, the company, which was founded in 2006, has nearly 400 employees. Its current Mason City location, at 19th Street Southwest, has been in operation since 2013. At that same time, REG made at least $20 million in upgrades to the facility.
