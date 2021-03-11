North Iowa real estate market still hot in pandemic

The local agent said he follows social distancing and always wears a mask, and even puts on gloves if he has to meet face-to-face with a seller or a potential buyer, which is now rare. He said there is less contact with clients as COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate.

He uses two of the homes he sold near the Mason City Country Club as examples of how things have changed in a short time. The agent said they were done completely online, with the showings done virtually, and the signing done online.

“It is less contact with the client because of the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve used online signing before, but mostly just for out-of-state buyers. We now use it all the time.”

As for showing homes, the agent said those are now done mostly with Facetime showings. To look at the home, buyers are using Google Earth to take a look at the neighborhood and virtual tours of the home on the broker’s site to see the amenities.

“Technology has been a key factor in the success of many of our local agents,” Scholl said. “We’ve offered additional training, as have several of our product and technology vendors. New and improved lock box features and easy-to-use mobile apps allowed our members to keep up with consumer demand while keeping themselves and their clients safe.”