Move or improve: It's a seller's market out there

2. Emotional attachment: What will you miss about your home?

You and your family may be even more attached to your home than you realize. It may be the place your daughter took her first step, or the last place you saw an ailing grandparent. Consider these emotional implications, both on you and your other family members, before you decide whether you are ready for the stress of moving (and it will be stressful!).

3. Timing: Is the timing right for you and your family?

Not only is moving stressful, it also isn’t always feasible or rational given other life events happening to you and your family members. Consider that moving may mean changing school districts, commute routes, and mortgage costs.

Keep in mind that renovating your house comes with immediate expenses, with the average home remodel costing $46,503. If you are setting money aside for college savings or other finances, can you afford a costly renovation right now, or would it make sense to take advantage of your equity and sell for extra cash?

4. Real estate market: Is it a good time to sell?