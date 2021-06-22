Mason City residents give voice to what's needed for more housing

Olson also said that Mason City, and any number of other communities, could always do better to meet the housing needs of those who have been materially disadvantaged in some way. She then added that she believes such sessions can help to move toward meeting those goals.

"The more we collaborate and listen to each other and help each other understand what our needs are, the better," Olson said.

Jenna Heiar, a "healthy homes program coordinator" for CG Public Health, said what brought her out to the forum was a need to advocate for the people she works with in Mason City and was clear about what their needs are.

"I would like to see, ideally, more affordable rental opportunities in Mason City. Affordable housing in general but (with) an emphasis on affordable rental housing that's safe," Heiar said.