Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home sells for more than $1M

A historic Ogden Dunes, Indiana, home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright sold this spring for more than $1 million.

A new owner acquired the Armstrong House, sometimes known as the Armstrong Dune House, that was built in the lakefront town in 1939. Wright, the pioneer of the Prairie School and Usonian styles of architecture, has been heralded as the greatest American architect of all time by the American Institute of Architects. Wright has a storied history with Mason City and designed the Historic Park Inn, the only functioning Wright-designed hotel.

Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the home for $1.02 million in April, according to property records.

The 3,696-square-foot home is nestled on landscaped, wooded lots on a sloping sand dune. It stands two stories tall with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a retro carport. The brick home has two brick fireplaces, a sauna, a large recreational room, lots of natural lighting and a screened-in porch that showcases the surrounding wooded environment.

"This special home has been carefully maintained," the Chicago-based Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy said. "Original Wright features include classics like board and batten woodwork, built-in bookshelves, and clerestory windows."