Real Estate Extra: Sky is the limit with Pine Creek Golf Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The real estate listing reads: "Ready to own a golf course?"

Well, are you?

The current owners of the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mason City – Brian and Andy Buntenbach – think the listing price of $229,000 is a real steal for a 20-acre tract of land that has plenty of possibilities as a golf course or anything else the new owners might want it for.

"It's a nice piece of property out here," said Brian, who with his brother Andy run the family business and take care of all the mowing and maintenance, running the clubhouse and all golf outings. "If the price is right, you can do with it what you want."

But deep down, Brian hopes the new owners will keep it as is and continue to offer "good golf at a very reasonable price" on a unique course with beautiful trees, creek bridges, nice vistas and much more.

For 29 years now, Brian and Andy have continued to make improvements at Pine Creek, lengthening the yardage on many of the holes and making the greens a little more challenging on one of the area's only 9-hole, par-3 executive courses by making some two-tiered.