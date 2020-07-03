Real Estate Extra: Possibilities endless at new Clear Lake home

The possibilities are endless with the newly-built home at 1508 Rylea Dr. in Clear Lake.
That's what listing agent Chad Schoneman from Schoneman Realty in Clear Lake believes is the biggest selling point of the 2,266-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home at the end of a cul de sac.
Schoneman said the hidden gem in the house is the unfinished – but totally framed – lower level that can easily be finished into whatever the imagination can come up with.
"The basement is huge and could be finished by the builder," he said. "You could have your own bowling alley with a couple of lanes down here, or put turf on the poured floor and practice football. You are only limited by your imagination."
The basement also has a bathroom framed in and plenty of storage space, which Schoneman said would be perfect for a family with kids.
"The place is huge and it's beautiful," he said. "And the open floor plan makes it even more attractive. It's such a big house."
When you walk in the front door, you are met by a large and wide foyer with two spacious closets along the right wall that could be used for coats, boots and even an extra storage area.
From there, a huge family room with a trey ceiling and a full corner gas fireplace greet you. Throughout is rich brown laminate flooring for easy care.
"The open floor plan in this house just adds to how big it looks," Schoneman said. "There is definitely room to spread out."
According to Schoneman, the kitchen is full of possibilities, too. With a $4,500 appliance allowance, the new owners can put their touch on the design.
There are plenty of hard surface counter tops, custom cabinetry and an eat-in center island that can accommodate three or four people comfortably.
"It's a beautiful kitchen with a huge amount of cabinets and counter space galore," Schoneman said.
If it is large bedrooms you desire, the new house at 1508 Rylea Dr. in Clear Lake could be right for you.
The master bedroom is spacious and has two huge walk-in closets with a large bathroom that includes a walk-in closet and his and her sinks.
The other two bedrooms are large with large closets, and the back bedroom has a linen closet and a tub/shower.
Other amenities in the spacious house include a laundry room with a washer and dryer and a toilet stool, a large two-car attached garage with a center drain, and nice decks in front and in back.
"This is a great opportunity for a growing family," Schoneman said. "This is a great move-up home located in a growing and thriving neighborhood."
