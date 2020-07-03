Real Estate Extra: Possibilities endless at new Clear Lake home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The possibilities are endless with the newly-built home at 1508 Rylea Dr. in Clear Lake.

That's what listing agent Chad Schoneman from Schoneman Realty in Clear Lake believes is the biggest selling point of the 2,266-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home at the end of a cul de sac.

Schoneman said the hidden gem in the house is the unfinished – but totally framed – lower level that can easily be finished into whatever the imagination can come up with.

"The basement is huge and could be finished by the builder," he said. "You could have your own bowling alley with a couple of lanes down here, or put turf on the poured floor and practice football. You are only limited by your imagination."

The basement also has a bathroom framed in and plenty of storage space, which Schoneman said would be perfect for a family with kids.

"The place is huge and it's beautiful," he said. "And the open floor plan makes it even more attractive. It's such a big house."

When you walk in the front door, you are met by a large and wide foyer with two spacious closets along the right wall that could be used for coats, boots and even an extra storage area.