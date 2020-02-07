Real Estate Extra: Open floor plan accentuates spacious Mason City home

“When I was cooking, I didn’t want to be left out,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of the conversation and see the fireplace when I was in the kitchen. These were the little things I wanted to tweak.”

The main floor also features a master bedroom suite with his and hers walk-in closet, a soaker jet tub and super-sized walk-in shower with body jets.

“I’m a bath person, so I wanted a great bathroom,” Cindy said. “And since I got to have the soaker tub, Bob got to have a large walk-in shower, complete with the body jets. They are both amazing.”

Another extra is having two 50-gallon water heaters so “you never run out of hot water,” Bob said.

Rounding out the main floor is a powder room and a large laundry room with a sink and a washer and dryer, plus an air clothes dryer, which stay with the house.

When you walk up a beautiful staircase to the second level, you are greeted by an office/den in an open loft area – complete with skylights for natural light -- designed as a study area for the Wilwert’s kids, because they didn’t want them to have to always retreat to their rooms to do homework.