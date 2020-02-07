Real Estate Extra: Open floor plan accentuates spacious Mason City home

It’s a bittersweet moment whenever Bob and Cindy Wilwert walk through the doors of their “dream home” now.
The sweet part is that a lot of love, care and sweat went into designing and building just the right home with a lot of extras for their family on South Rhode Island Court in Mason City.
The bitter part is having to sell the labor of love they meticulously designed and Mike Momberg Construction built in 2004 after Bob took a job outside the Mason City area.
“We had a tough time listing it,” said Cindy, who with her husband moved into the house in 2005 and raised a family there. “It’s a great family home and we looked to live in it a long time. We looked to retire here. Now somebody else will get to enjoy it.”
The home sits on a cul de sac on 1½ lots with a beautiful back yard complete with tiered landscaping and lots of tall trees for plenty of privacy.
“The trees are almost like a privacy fence,” Bob said. “It’s so private.”
Walk inside the four bedroom, four bath home and you are greeted with high, vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and plenty of natural light. And that’s just on the main floor.
To the right of the front door is a room that can be used for anything from a gathering area to a formal dining room to host family gatherings.
Walk a few paces past the huge double-door closet in the foyer, and a large open living room greets you, with its vaulted ceilings, warm colors and double doors with large Pella windows (throughout) on either side that leads you out onto a large cedar deck that gives you access to the beautiful outdoor landscaping on the large lot.
The centerpiece of the room is a large gas fireplace that separates the living room and the huge eat-in kitchen. The stone façade of the see through fireplace is big and beautiful and lends to the warm feel of both the living room and kitchen.
“We like open areas, so anytime of the year it is open and bright,” Cindy said.
The kitchen is a work of art unto itself, with plenty of beautiful custom-built Woodharbor cabinets, a walk-in pantry, a built-in china hutch and a wine rack that sits under an island large enough for people to sit and enjoy a quick meal.
“I had a lot of dishes,” Cindy said of her desire to have the built-in hutch. “And we love wine, so we even converted a desk area in the kitchen into a wine cabinet and a place for a mini refrigerator.”
For Cindy, who spent many hours in the kitchen making dinners for her family, the best part was having a dining area in the same space with the fireplace providing the ambiance for family meals.
“When I was cooking, I didn’t want to be left out,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of the conversation and see the fireplace when I was in the kitchen. These were the little things I wanted to tweak.”
The main floor also features a master bedroom suite with his and hers walk-in closet, a soaker jet tub and super-sized walk-in shower with body jets.
“I’m a bath person, so I wanted a great bathroom,” Cindy said. “And since I got to have the soaker tub, Bob got to have a large walk-in shower, complete with the body jets. They are both amazing.”
Another extra is having two 50-gallon water heaters so “you never run out of hot water,” Bob said.
Rounding out the main floor is a powder room and a large laundry room with a sink and a washer and dryer, plus an air clothes dryer, which stay with the house.
When you walk up a beautiful staircase to the second level, you are greeted by an office/den in an open loft area – complete with skylights for natural light -- designed as a study area for the Wilwert’s kids, because they didn’t want them to have to always retreat to their rooms to do homework.
In the large master bedroom, the large closet has adjustable shelving and six-paneled solid oak doors. There also is another bedroom with a walk-in closet and a window bench with plenty of storage.
The full bath with shower has pocket doors, so when someone is showering, another person can be getting ready in the sink area, Cindy said.
When you walk down the stairs into the basement of the Wilwert’s home, you are greeted by a large living area, and are immediately drawn to the large gas fireplace, and to the right a double patio door that leads to a lower-level walk-out brick patio.
The basement also features a guest bedroom with a full bathroom and plenty of storage space under the stairs.
The home also features a large, fully insulated three-stall garage with high ceilings and extra work space.
“This would be a great place for young professionals,” Cindy said. “There is lots of space for people with kids or those whose children don’t live with them but like to have them visit. It’s a beautiful, spacious house.”