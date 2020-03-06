Real Estate Extra: Live where you play at The Fairway

“Why not live where you play?”

While Larry Elwood admits to not coining that phrase, he’s happy to be living it.

And he wants others to be able to live it, too.

Larry and his wife, Zelda, of Larry Elwood Construction in Mason City, are selling the twin home at 2344 Ping Ct. they built in 2019 at The Fairways to move into one of two other spec homes in the golf course development.

“We play golf at the Mason City Country Club and being so close is very convenient,” Larry said. “You can drive your own golf cart over or drive or walk over and rent a cart and play a round. It’s close and it is convenient.”

Building homes, trying them out to give their stamp of approval and then selling them is what the Elwoods do. That has been a thing for as long as they can remember. Zelda said when they move from Ping Court, it will be around their 30th move.

“If they don’t sell right away, we just decorate them and move in,” she said. “It’s not bad living in a new home all the time. But we are getting older, so we could be slowing down in the future.”