Real Estate Extra: Live where you play at The Fairway

“Why not live where you play?”
While Larry Elwood admits to not coining that phrase, he’s happy to be living it.
And he wants others to be able to live it, too.
Larry and his wife, Zelda, of Larry Elwood Construction in Mason City, are selling the twin home at 2344 Ping Ct. they built in 2019 at The Fairways to move into one of two other spec homes in the golf course development.
“We play golf at the Mason City Country Club and being so close is very convenient,” Larry said. “You can drive your own golf cart over or drive or walk over and rent a cart and play a round. It’s close and it is convenient.”
Building homes, trying them out to give their stamp of approval and then selling them is what the Elwoods do. That has been a thing for as long as they can remember. Zelda said when they move from Ping Court, it will be around their 30th move.
“If they don’t sell right away, we just decorate them and move in,” she said. “It’s not bad living in a new home all the time. But we are getting older, so we could be slowing down in the future.”
The three bedroom, 2¾ bathroom, 3,200-square-foot home sits on the corner lot of Ping Court and Augusta Drive and is unique in that the driveway for the Elwood’s townhome faces Ping Court, while the driveway for the adjoining home faces Augusta Drive.
“That gives you a little more privacy,” Larry said. “It’s a unique set-up for a twin home.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other aspects of the home make it a unique find as well, including the roomy living area on the ground floor, which features a large kitchen with plenty of Woodhaven cabinets and a large island where six or more people can gather.
The kitchen also features quartz counter tops, stainless steel Maytag appliances and engineered wood flooring.
Off to either side of the kitchen are other gathering spots – one formal and one less formal. The formal dining room is large and is a great place to have family dinners, Zelda said.
The informal space on the other side is perfect for having a taller bar table and stools that could sit under a coffered ceiling, complete with soft lighting all around.
“We build our homes for entertaining,” Zelda said. “We want people to come visit us so we can all be together and have fun. That’s how we build them.”
There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, with the master bedroom featuring a large bathroom with a walk-in closet that is large enough for a washer and dryer. Pocket doors separate each of the rooms.
As you walk down the stairs to the large basement area, an indented nook with countless decorating opportunities greets you. It is the final piece that ties the ground floor and basement together.
Once down the stairs, a large family area welcomes you. The 1,500-square-foot finished basement also has a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath.
There also is a huge storage room that Zelda said would make a perfect exercise room for fitness buffs who might move in.
“There is plenty of room for professionals or families in this home,” said Zelda, who is the listing agent. “It is close to the highway, and close to schools and shopping. It’s a great home in a great location.”