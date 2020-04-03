Real Estate Extra: Hunters Ridge townhome offers space, privacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are looking for a larger townhome with character and upscale extras, look no further than the condo at 2001 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Mason City.

Sitting on a corner lot in an older development with lots of mature trees provides plenty of privacy for anyone living in this condominium and others around it.

The 2,093-square-foot townhome has an open floor plan and was built in 1997 with windows all around to give it even more of an open feel.

One of the many selling points of this one-owner home is the screened in three season room overlooking wooded green space in the back of the house.

“It’s super private,” said listing agent Shannon Anderson with RE/MAX Heartland Realtors. “Willow Green Court sits on the other side of the row of large, mature trees in the back, but you really don’t notice it because of the wooded area.”

The main floor offers a formal living room with a gas fireplace surrounded by a beautiful stone facade that sits next to the doors leading out to the three season room.