Real Estate Extra: Hunters Ridge townhome offers space, privacy

If you are looking for a larger townhome with character and upscale extras, look no further than the condo at 2001 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Mason City.
Sitting on a corner lot in an older development with lots of mature trees provides plenty of privacy for anyone living in this condominium and others around it.
The 2,093-square-foot townhome has an open floor plan and was built in 1997 with windows all around to give it even more of an open feel.
One of the many selling points of this one-owner home is the screened in three season room overlooking wooded green space in the back of the house.
“It’s super private,” said listing agent Shannon Anderson with RE/MAX Heartland Realtors. “Willow Green Court sits on the other side of the row of large, mature trees in the back, but you really don’t notice it because of the wooded area.”
The main floor offers a formal living room with a gas fireplace surrounded by a beautiful stone facade that sits next to the doors leading out to the three season room.
Just off the living area is a dining room with custom detailing and plenty of space to host family gatherings and to entertain guests. A large three-panel window that looks like a bay window allows you to take in all that is happening outdoors.
There also is a family room for additional living space.
The hickory kitchen is large with ample cabinet and counter space with a separate eating area, and the appliances (refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher) are included. The floor is tile and a cutout over the large sink allows you to hand out food to those in the dining room or to carry on a conversation with guests.
The large main floor master bedroom suite offers ample space and has a spacious walk-in closet and a full bath. And along the hall leading to the master bedroom and the two-car attached garage is a closet with washer and dryer.
“Everything you need is right there on the ground level,” Anderson said. “And there is still a bedroom and bathroom upstairs.”
The upper level master bedroom suite is large and includes a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with plenty of counter and storage space.
Anderson believes at $215,000, this townhome sitting on a corner lot in the Hunters Ridge development is a steal for young professionals who aren’t interested in landscaping and snow removal, or a family with and elderly parent living with them.
“It feels more like a house because of its size and because of the windows all around,” she said. “It’s perfect for young families, professionals or families with an elderly parent living with them.”
