Looks can be deceiving.
From the street, the home at 2111 N. Shore Drive in Clear Lake looks like many of the other well-kept, modern properties lining the lake near Relly Point.
But walk inside and you are greeted with a spacious, bright "entertainer's paradise" with an open floor plan, a beach home feel and plenty of room to relax or party.
The "fabulous" lakefront home has four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has two deck areas with "amazing" panoramic views of Clear Lake.
According to listing agent Chad Schoneman, the home is perfect for a family that would like to live in Clear Lake year round or someone who wants to use it as a vacation home and perhaps rent it out the rest of the summer.
"Vacation rentals by owners are very popular here in Clear Lake," he said. "Making this property even more attractive to someone who would want to rent it out is its proximity to Veterans Memorial Golf Course, which is right across the street."
Schoneman said the maintenance-free home is in move-in condition, so the new owners could unpack and immediately start enjoying the phenomenal views and start planning for all of the fun and relaxing times.
Besides enjoying a round of golf on one of Clear Lake's premiere golf courses, the right owner could also entertain guests on the lake, as the property is set up to have a dock right off the back patio.
"This lake home is the best of both worlds," Schoneman said.
According to the Garner real estate agent, the current owners have completely updated the chef-style kitchen and the two-level home that features a deck off the upper level and a walk-out lower level to a patio with a unique "glass and gas" fire pit and stunning views.
You have free articles remaining.
While you can enter the home through the attached one-car garage facing the street, the preferred entrance is in the back, where you walk into the kitchen and notice the new tile floors, the spacious kitchen, the large windows with built-in blinds and a built-in bar that looks out over Clear Lake.
On your way to the back, which is considered the front by many people because where it sits, you are greeted by stunning views and more often than not a cool breeze coming off the lake.
Following the entertainers paradise theme, the kitchen has modern appliances, including a large six-burner gas stove, roomy kitchen island and an under cabinet microwave.
A few steps away is the large bar that seats four people and the living room, complete with a gas fireplace.
"This place has a very modern look," Schoneman said. "It really looks brand new."
On the upper level are three bedrooms, including the master suite that has a half bath just off the walk-in closet. There also is deck access off the master bedroom.
One unique aspect of the home is a spiral staircase off the kitchen and living room leading down to the lower level. The stairs are painted with different scenes giving it the beach home feel.
The lower level offers plenty of space for entertaining in the large family room, complete with a bar area, and a lounging area with large windows looking out over Clear Lake and leading out to the protected patio.
"If you like the water and love to entertain, this is the place for you," Schoneman said. "The location is prime and the everything is completely updated in this house. It's a great property."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.