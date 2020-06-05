Real Estate Extra: Clear Lake condo is the 'never-ending home'

Many of the people who have seen Roger and Marilyn Ritter’s condominium on North Shore Drive in Clear Lake call it the “never ending home.”
With 3,074 square feet on two levels, there is plenty of room to roam. More importantly, there is space to spread out.
For Marilyn, the best part of the Ritters’ home at 3504 N. Shore Dr. – one of only three side-by-side townhouses in the association that sits across the street from Clear Lake – are the choices afforded by so much space. She said everything can be included on the main floor if the owner chooses.
“It’s a wonderful floor plan,” she said. “You have everything you need on the main level, but if you want to go downstairs, it is totally finished.”
From the moment you walk in the front door (or through the back off the deck), you see how spacious and unique the condo is, with high ceilings and the not-so-typical floor plan.
“It’s open and bright with high ceilings,” Marilyn said.
Another selling point for the North Shore home is the two slips at North Shore Estates down the street that currently are included with the property.
“Lake access is important here in Clear Lake, and this property offers that right now,” said listing agent Karen Stephany with Century 21 Preferred. “This is a beautiful condo, and at $337,500 is priced well. It was first listed in October when it was cold, and the virus hasn’t helped. But it will sell. The time is now.”
The high vaulted ceilings and large window in the living room and adjoining dining area make the already spacious room look larger.
A cut out between the dining room and kitchen allows for food to be served without having to walk in and out of the kitchen.
The kitchen itself is compact, but has plenty of cabinet and counter space and includes a slide-out pantry with plenty of storage. A bonus is all of the appliances are new, the counter tops have been updated and there is a plate rail encircling the entire room.
“It’s very easy to work in,” Marilyn said. “Everything is in its right place, which makes cooking very easy.”
The condo offers two bedrooms with bathrooms unique to each room. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet and big window looking out into the back yard. The bathroom includes a whirlpool tub and a separate shower.
The second bedroom is slightly smaller, but still roomy. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan.
Also on the main floor is a spacious laundry room, complete with a sink and plenty of space to hang clothes. The washer and dryer stay with the condo, as does a chest freezer.
When you walk down to the lower level, you are met with a very large finished, carpeted family room that is perfect for large gatherings and big enough for a pool table or game tables, Marilyn said.
Stephany said the space could be divided with another room easily framed in.
There are additional rooms off the family room, including a large room Roger used as an office and also a workshop with a work bench, sink and plenty of space.
“The workshop is a plus for anybody,” Roger said. “I’ve spent a lot of time down here through the years.”
The home also has ample storage space.
When the condo was being built, Marilyn made sure the builders included plenty of storage space in the lower level.
“I told the builders a woman can never have too much storage,” she said.
That’s what adds to the home that seemingly never ends, Marilyn said.
“It really is a never-ending home,” she said. “We really have enjoyed this home, and has been a part of lives since 1991. We hope the next owners will cherish it as much as we have.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.