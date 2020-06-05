Real Estate Extra: Clear Lake condo is the 'never-ending home'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the people who have seen Roger and Marilyn Ritter’s condominium on North Shore Drive in Clear Lake call it the “never ending home.”

With 3,074 square feet on two levels, there is plenty of room to roam. More importantly, there is space to spread out.

For Marilyn, the best part of the Ritters’ home at 3504 N. Shore Dr. – one of only three side-by-side townhouses in the association that sits across the street from Clear Lake – are the choices afforded by so much space. She said everything can be included on the main floor if the owner chooses.

“It’s a wonderful floor plan,” she said. “You have everything you need on the main level, but if you want to go downstairs, it is totally finished.”

From the moment you walk in the front door (or through the back off the deck), you see how spacious and unique the condo is, with high ceilings and the not-so-typical floor plan.

“It’s open and bright with high ceilings,” Marilyn said.

Another selling point for the North Shore home is the two slips at North Shore Estates down the street that currently are included with the property.