Real Estate Extra: Classic River Heights home 'has it all'

The footbridge – immortalized in the 1957 musical about Mason City, “The Music Man” – spans across Willow Creek, connecting River Heights Drive and South Connecticut Avenue.

"It's easy walking distance to the library, MacNider Art Museum and downtown," he said.

Walking into the house from the large front porch, the first thing you notice is the wood. Hardwood floors, wood trim, a wood staircase leading to the second floor, wood columns separating each room and ornate wood floorboards.

"It's all original wood and really gives the old architecture character," Ringstrom said. "It's beautiful. It's one of the things we liked about the house."

Another thing that draws the eye is the open layout of the first floor. From the large living room to the spacious dining area to the quaint family room, the openness is uncharacteristic of a 106-year-old home.

"It is very open, especially considering 1914 architecture," said Ringstrom, who said he and his wife are architecture signs.

The family room – which can be accessed through the back door that leads to a 1 1/2-car detached garage – has a new gas log fireplace with bookshelves and windows on each side that give the room a cozy feel.