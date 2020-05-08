Real Estate Extra: Classic River Heights home 'has it all'

When Paul Ringstrom bought the house at 31 River Heights Dr., he simply wanted to refurbish the 106-year-old home to help the neighborhood maintain its charm.
And why not? Ringstom and his wife, Sandy, live next door and love the quiet charisma and appeal of the River Heights neighborhood and wanted someone else to enjoy it as well.
The Ringstroms went room by room, adding new Eco-Smart thermopane windows throughout, changing the look of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and painting each room and making other major upgrades.
"Sandy spent two months repainting the interior," Paul said. "She did a wonderful job giving it a bright new life."
The biggest improvement came to the outside of the house as the old vinyl siding was replaced with new Everlast advanced composite siding, new gutters and downspouts with leaf covers and maintenance free exterior doors.
"We bought the home to fix it up and fix up the neighborhood, really," Ringstrom said. "We did a lot of work on the house and it is not only beautiful inside and out, it fits perfectly in this highly desirable neighborhood."
Ringstrom touts the neighborhood's family appeal and said it is across the street from the Meredith Willson Footbridge, named in honor of Meredith Willson, Mason City native and internationally renowned composer of “The Music Man.”
The footbridge – immortalized in the 1957 musical about Mason City, “The Music Man” – spans across Willow Creek, connecting River Heights Drive and South Connecticut Avenue.
"It's easy walking distance to the library, MacNider Art Museum and downtown," he said.
Walking into the house from the large front porch, the first thing you notice is the wood. Hardwood floors, wood trim, a wood staircase leading to the second floor, wood columns separating each room and ornate wood floorboards.
"It's all original wood and really gives the old architecture character," Ringstrom said. "It's beautiful. It's one of the things we liked about the house."
Another thing that draws the eye is the open layout of the first floor. From the large living room to the spacious dining area to the quaint family room, the openness is uncharacteristic of a 106-year-old home.
"It is very open, especially considering 1914 architecture," said Ringstrom, who said he and his wife are architecture signs.
The family room – which can be accessed through the back door that leads to a 1 1/2-car detached garage – has a new gas log fireplace with bookshelves and windows on each side that give the room a cozy feel.
Off the dining room is the kitchen, with plenty of cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. There is even a built-in desk "for doing the bills."
At the top of the all wood staircase is a hallway with a built-in closet with frosted windows and drawers below that allow for plenty of storage. Across the hall is another large closet with sliding doors.
The four large second-floor bedrooms all have walk-in closets, hardwood floors and trim, with new ceiling fans. The master bedroom has seven windows that let in plenty of light.
An added bonus is the unfinished, but painted, basement, where there is plenty of storage space. A washer and dryer also stay with the house.
"This home has it all," Ringstrom said. "Great location, turnkey ready for new owners and one of the best neighborhoods in town."
31 River Heights Drive (1).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (2).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (3).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (4).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (5).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (6).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (7).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (9).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (10).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (11).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (12).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (13).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (14).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (15).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (16).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (17).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (18).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (19).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (20).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (21).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (22).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (23).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (24).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (25).jpg
31 River Heights Drive (26).jpg
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.