When disaster in the form of a fire, flood or medical emergency strike your home, how do you plan to tell first responders about your pets?

Local State Farm Insurance agents have the answer. Kristy Marquis (15 E. State St.), Tim Ihlenfeldt (502 S. Jersey Ave.) and Clint Thomas (2790 Fourth St. SW) have free Save Our Pets posters available in their offices for Mason City residents.

Tape the poster to a window or door in your home to alert them that there are pets in the home that made need to be rescued in the case of an emergency.

Can't make it to a State Farm office? The posters will also be available at City Hall, the Humane Society of North Iowa and Pioneer Animal Hospital in Mason City.

