Looking to get some new ink or a piercing?
Your health may depend upon where you go.
Cerro Gordo public health officials have received several complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists. It recommends anyone who recently received a piercing or tattoo from an unlicensed artist be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.
Licensed businesses and artists should have their permits clearly displayed. If they are not easily visible, ask to the see them. The following facilities in Cerro Gordo County have a current license and are in good standing with the state Department of Public Health: River City Nails, TMG Studios, TAT Clinic, Technicolor Tattoo Studios, Benevolent Studios, Studio 65, River City Tattoo Company and Nu Brows (in the process of moving; state will do pre-opening inspection at that time).
Inspections are conducted to protect the public from diseases that may be transmitted from one person to another through unsanitary or unsafe tattooing and body piercing practices.
If instruments contaminated with blood are not sterilized or are used inappropriately between clients, there is a risk of transmitting blood borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C.
For information on tattoo and body piercing safety, call Cortney Perrin, environmental health specialist at the Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health, 421-9300 or visit www.cghealth.com
For HIV or hepatitis testing, call Sam Smith, disease prevention specialist at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, 641-421-9300, or contact your local health care provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.