{{featured_button_text}}

Looking to get some new ink or a piercing?

Your health may depend upon where you go.

Cerro Gordo public health officials have received several complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists. It recommends anyone who recently received a piercing or tattoo from an unlicensed artist be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. 

Castino 1

Tyne Castino, a licensed tattoo artist and owner of TAT Clinic LLC, works on the shoulder of client Jason Isch in Mason City in 2018. 

Licensed businesses and artists should have their permits clearly displayed. If they are not easily visible, ask to the see them. The following facilities in Cerro Gordo County have a current license and are in good standing with the state Department of Public Health: River City Nails, TMG Studios, TAT Clinic, Technicolor Tattoo Studios, Benevolent Studios, Studio 65, River City Tattoo Company and Nu Brows (in the process of moving; state will do pre-opening inspection at that time).

Inspections are conducted to protect the public from diseases that may be transmitted from one person to another through unsanitary or unsafe tattooing and body piercing practices.

If instruments contaminated with blood are not sterilized or are used inappropriately between clients, there is a risk of transmitting blood borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

For information on tattoo and body piercing safety, call Cortney Perrin, environmental health specialist at the Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health, 421-9300 or visit www.cghealth.com

For HIV or hepatitis testing, call Sam Smith, disease prevention specialist at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, 641-421-9300, or contact your local health care provider.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments