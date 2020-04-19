Protecting workers and producing food a delicate dance at food plants

During a tele-town hall with Iowa farmers, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa agriculture secretary Mike Naig said more testing and inspections are needed at packing facilities to help strike that balance between productive plants and protected workers.

“State of Iowa is absolutely committed to working with packers to keep these plants moving while being absolutely protective of the workforce,” Naig said.

But striking that balance may not be possible, said Patty Judge, a former Iowa agriculture secretary and lieutenant governor. She said the production lines at packing plants move rapidly, which requires workers to stand essentially shoulder-to-shoulder.

“It may not be possible to keep those plants open. But if they are operating, they need to be taking all precautions,” Judge said during a news conference. “It’s a big problem. I don’t have any smooth answers. But the first thing that we have to do is make sure that we are protecting human life.”

Judge said plants may need to slow those production lines in order to allow workers to stand apart. During the same news conference, former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack said it is incumbent upon food processing plant leaders to get creative by slowing down the production line or redesigning the manner in which workers handle the product.