Pritchard, partners say they've developed first all-electric shuttle bus

A Mason City company has played a role in the development of the first all-electric shuttle bus, which will be used in Las Vegas.
Pritchard Companies, of Clear Lake; Metro/Titan Bus, Kaptyn, Lightning Systems, Zeem Solutions, and Bell Transportation, partnered to develop the bus.
Pritchard Companies provided the bus chassis -- an all-electric Ford E-450 cutaway shuttle bus -– Metro/Titan built out the shuttle body and Lightning Systems equipped the shuttle with battery-electric powertrains.
You have free articles remaining.
Zeem Solutions manages the fleet, and Kaptyn provides the final livery service to the Las Vegas area. If successful in use, the partnership has big plans to electrify various product lines across the United States.
Each company in the group is playing a key role, said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pritchard Companies.
“This group’s strategic partnership is setting the stage for real innovation in the near future. The depth and breadth of expertise in our team is impressive, and it’s exciting to see each company play a unique and vital role in what we will accomplish.”
The new shuttle bus has an estimated all-electric range of a minimum of 110 miles. Features such as full regenerative braking contributes to its efficiency, while adding range and reducing wear and tear on brakes and other maintenance items. The liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system will accommodate a full charge in 2.25 hours with DC fast charging.
The shuttle gets an equivalent of 30 MPG, compared to the industry average of 6 MPG on a gasoline bus. This efficiency benefit, combined with regenerative braking and reduced maintenance costs (such as no oil change requirements) means the vehicles are on the road more and the total cost of ownership is reduced.
Pritchard Companies, based in Clear Lake, Iowa, was founded in 1913 and is a national leader in the commercial truck industry.