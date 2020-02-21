Pritchard, partners say they've developed first all-electric shuttle bus

A Mason City company has played a role in the development of the first all-electric shuttle bus, which will be used in Las Vegas.

Pritchard Companies, of Clear Lake; Metro/Titan Bus, Kaptyn, Lightning Systems, Zeem Solutions, and Bell Transportation, partnered to develop the bus.

Pritchard Companies provided the bus chassis -- an all-electric Ford E-450 cutaway shuttle bus -– Metro/Titan built out the shuttle body and Lightning Systems equipped the shuttle with battery-electric powertrains.

Zeem Solutions manages the fleet, and Kaptyn provides the final livery service to the Las Vegas area. If successful in use, the partnership has big plans to electrify various product lines across the United States.

Each company in the group is playing a key role, said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pritchard Companies.

“This group’s strategic partnership is setting the stage for real innovation in the near future. The depth and breadth of expertise in our team is impressive, and it’s exciting to see each company play a unique and vital role in what we will accomplish.”