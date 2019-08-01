Authorities say a man has died after being injured in an explosion at a Britt business.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 62-year-old Gary Olson died in the explosion Wednesday morning at Miller and Sons Golf Cars just south of Britt.
First responders were sent to the scene at 2197 James Ave., after a 911 call came in reporting the explosion.
A metal barrel used to collect oil somehow ignited, which injured Olson, according to a press release issued by the Hancock County Sheriff. Mark Miller, a co-owner of the business, was injured when he fell while attempting to help Olson.
First responders performed CPR on Olson on the scene before he was transported to a local hospital, then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He died Wednesday afternoon.
Mark Miller remains hospitalized with a head injury at MercyOne in Mason City.
The State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the explosion.
Miller and Sons Golf Cars was founded 51 years ago by Monty Miller and sons Jim and Skip on the family farm near Britt.
Today, the business provides golf cars for customers in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, including courses hosting professional tournaments.
