Gov. Kim Reynolds visited POET Biorefining-Hanlontown on Thursday to congratulate the team for winning the 2019 Give Back Iowa volunteer challenge.
The Give Back Iowa Challenge began in 2015 as a way to recognize employers in the state who volunteer in their communities.
“POET is always making an impact,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Producing clean-burning, renewable biofuels and leading the way in volunteerism. Congratulations on receiving the 2019 Give Back Iowa Challenge.”
The POET team has long been supporters of the Mason City Community Kitchen, sending volunteers each month to prepare a meal. In addition, team members participate in the Adopt a Highway program to make sure the streets surrounding the POET plant are clean for travelers and visitors. Around Christmas, plant employees volunteer with Salvation Army and distribute gift baskets to local families. Each year the plant also grows an acre of corn that they distribute to local food banks.
