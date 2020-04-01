Play the Globe Gazette's April Fool's Bracket Madness

Admit it. You miss filling out your NCAA basketball bracket. We miss it, too, which is why we want you to have some fun participating in our “April Fool's Bracket Madness” contest.

In the Globe Gazette’s online contest, you help pick the winner of each game by voting for the team you want to win.

The Globe Gazette will publish a bracket at least once a week in the newspaper and continually online so people can follow their favorites.

You could also be the recipient of a $25 gift certificate provided by one of our sponsors. We’ll draw those randomly each round, and one lucky person will be drawn at the end of the contest to receive a $50 gift certificate.

WATCH OUR FACEBOOK LIVE PICKING THE BRACKET

Here is when you can vote in each round:

*Voting is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the days listed

*Round 1 (32 games) - Voting open April 3-5

*Round 2 (16 games) - Voting open April 8-10

*Round 3 (8 games) - Voting open April 17-19

*Round 4 (4 games) - Voting open April 22-24