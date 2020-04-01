Play the Globe Gazette's April Fool's Bracket Madness
Play the Globe Gazette's April Fool's Bracket Madness

April Fools Bracket Madness

Admit it. You miss filling out your NCAA basketball bracket. We miss it, too, which is why we want you to have some fun participating in our “April Fool's Bracket Madness” contest.

In the Globe Gazette’s online contest, you help pick the winner of each game by voting for the team you want to win.

VOTE HERE: April Fools Bracket Madness

The Globe Gazette will publish a bracket at least once a week in the newspaper and continually online so people can follow their favorites.

You could also be the recipient of a $25 gift certificate provided by one of our sponsors. We’ll draw those randomly each round, and one lucky person will be drawn at the end of the contest to receive a $50 gift certificate.

WATCH OUR FACEBOOK LIVE PICKING THE BRACKET

VIDEO: Facebook Live

Here is when you can vote in each round:

*Voting is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the days listed

*Round 1 (32 games) - Voting open April 3-5

*Round 2 (16 games) - Voting open April 8-10

*Round 3 (8 games) - Voting open April 17-19

*Round 4 (4 games) - Voting open April 22-24

*Semifinals (2 games) - Voting open May 1-2

*Championship game - Voting open May 3

We will run a completed bracket with winner and name of the contest’s $50 gift certificate winner in the May 6 edition of the Globe Gazette.

Here's the place (https://bit.ly/3446PHG) to go to vote. Place your votes for each round on the assigned dates below. There are a total of 6 rounds. The winners of each round will be determined by the number votes. You will receive an email reminder to vote for each round.

Thanks to sponsors McCloskey Appliance, Moormans Clothiers, The Other Place, and Floyd and Leonard.

Good Luck!

