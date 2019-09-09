A new business at an old site.
Workers can be seen updating a sidewalk in front of the former K-Mart building which now houses Harbor Freight and Ashley Furniture. Planet Fitness is slated to join the retail complex by the end of 2019.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
According to Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen, the gym at 2006 4th St. SW will include cardio and strength equipment as well as free fitness training and a spa for Black Members that has water massage beds, massage chairs and tanning equipment.
The cost runs $10 for a regular monthly membership and $22.99 a month for the Black Card membership which lets members bring a guest for free and grants access to any of 1,800-plus gym locations.
Planet Fitness joins the likes of already-established facilities in town such as Anytime Fitness on South Taft Avenue, Ironhouse Gym on South Carolina Avenue and NIP Fitness on South Federal Avenue.
There's no word, as of now, when exactly the new location will be up and running.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
