Pesticide applicator deadline extended in Iowa

The deadline for pesticide applicators to renew their certifications has been waived by a proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week.

Iowans who were certified through Dec. 31, 2019, can retain their status and now have until Dec. 31, 2020, to submit the testing or training required to renew a pesticide applicator certification.

This waiver comes after the Department canceled its in-person testing sessions through March 31, based on social distancing recommendations from the CDC. Applicators still need to meet pesticide certification standards by Dec. 31, 2020. They are encouraged to apply for re-certification upon completion of the testing or training requirements.

More details are available at iowaagriculture.gov/covid-19.

