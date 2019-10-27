Albert Lea business leaders got a chance to peek at the outline of the new MercyOne clinic that is slated to open next July in Northbridge Mall.
Leaders of the clinic led people on tours through a life-size structure built out of cardboard in the building. The methodology, known as 3P, will give architects, staff and community members the opportunity to see how the space will work for various patient care scenarios.
Teresa Mock, senior vice president of MercyOne Medical Group — North Iowa, showed attendees where the clinic would expand with each phase of the expected five-phase project and gave a general layout of where services would be located. She said more cardboard walls are expected to be put in place the week of Nov. 4 ahead of a public open house Nov. 9.
“We’ve had a lot of fun the last couple days as you can imagine,” Mock said, noting there were probably about 25 people in the building from all levels at MercyOne, along with a group of architects, brainstorming and coming up with ideas for the space.
Once the cardboard walls are put up, they walk through the space, check the flow and see what works and what doesn’t.
“Everything is put in a very deliberate space,” she said.
Plans call for starting with a primary care clinic with visiting specialists and urgent care and will expand to include an imaging center, additional specialists, obstetric services and an ambulatory surgery center at the end of the fifth phase. When the clinic has reached that phase, it will utilize 40,000 square feet of the 64,000 square feet in the mall space.
Nate Jansen, president and CEO of Albert Lea Select Foods, said he attended one of the initial meetings with all of the department heads from MercyOne and was pleased with the level of collaboration he saw from all involved during the process.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was flat-out impressive,” Jansen said.
Mock said the design of the new clinic will be complete in a few weeks and will then be in the hands of architects for four to six weeks before the project is put out for bids. The construction is expected to take about six months.
‘We’ve got to keep control’
After the tours, MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader and Mock took questions from the business leaders, and a group of Albert Lea business leaders expressed their support of the project to the crowd.
One person questioned where referrals will be made for specialists, and Mock said plans include several specialists on site, including ENT, urology, cardiology, dermatology and neurosurgery, in the clinic, and there has been interest from multiple other specialists including for diabetes, weight management and pediatrics.
If a patient needed a procedure that would require surgery, the patient would travel to Mason City and then return to Albert Lea for followup. Once the ambulatory surgery center is in place, outpatient surgeries would be completed in Albert Lea.
Mock said the clinic would see all types of patients, including those covered by Medicare.
Mercy is expected to pay $2 million in expenses on the clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.