Parade held in long-time Mason City doctor's honor
Cars lined the street outside the home of Dr. Steven Goetz

Long-time Mason City doctor Steven Goetz has left Mason City, but not before receiving a mobile going away party.

In March 2019, Goetz was diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic bladder cancer. After 20 weeks of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, he was in remission until in December he required surgery to remove a metastatic brain tumor. He retired at that time.

Goetz started his medical career in 1993 when he joined Pathology Associates in Mason City. In 1996, he became a full partner in the firm, which eventually grew to five partners serving nine hospitals and numerous other clinical labs in North Iowa. Two more associates will be added to the firm soon.

While managing partner at Pathology Associates, Goetz also served as chief medical examiner of Cerro Gordo and Worth counties, and as chief pathologist and medical lab director at MercyOne.

The Mason City Police Department participated in the parade for Dr. Goetz.
A well-wisher waves a sign during the parade.

A farewell party for Goetz and his wife, Barbara, was planned for April 5, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Instead, on Sunday, his former partners and friends organized a parade past his home, filled with co-workers, patients, loved ones and friends.

"It was amazing with non-stop cars, walkers and bikers for 2 1/2 hours," Barbara Scherder-Goetz said.

The Goetzes left Mason City on Friday morning, heading to Coralville, where they moved to be closer to their children and other family.

Dr. Steven Goetz at work.
