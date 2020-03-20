Pappajohn venture competition open for entries

Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are now being accepted. The 15th annual statewide competition will be awarding $100,000 in cash prizes.

The $100,000 in seed funding consists of a $50,000 contribution from John and Mary Pappajohn and a $50,000 match from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The goal of this competition is to support Iowa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Iowa businesses that have been in operation for four years or less, or are not yet cash flow positive are eligible to apply. This competition is open to businesses including, but not limited to, technology, bio-technology, green technologies, medical, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, engineering and education industries.

Participants will be judged on written submissions, and those who advance to the final round of the competition will present to a panel of judges. First place will be awarded $40,000, second place $25,000, and third place $15,000. Awards for other categories will total $20,000.

Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are due Monday, May 18, 2020.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.pappajohncompetition.com/. The 2020 John Pappajohn Iowa Entrepreneurial Venture Competition is co-hosted by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

