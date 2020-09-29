Pappajohn entrepreneurial academy grows future business leaders

Despite COVID-19, the North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center’s Youth Entrepreneurial Academy managed to still hold this year’s camp from July 21-Aug. 11.
Kelley O'Rourke, YEA program director, along with various mentors and entrepreneurs, worked hard to ensure a positive, virtual entrepreneurial camp for the local high school students seeking to make their business dreams come true.
Throughout the virtual camp, students had the opportunity to develop their business ideas through the business canvas, an exercise that outlines the student’s mission statement, customer demographics, finances and more.
Sprinkled within the business plans, guest speakers presented to the six participating students about digital marketing, customer service and running a business.
With the guidance of the mentors and the student’s personally created business canvas, they prepared a five-to-seven minute business pitch to be presented in front of four judges. Winners received additional seed money to go toward their business on top of a $500 NIACC scholarship for participating.
This year, the judges ranked the students to determine how much seed money each would win.
Place winners were:
1st place: Jillian Enke and Paige Rolling with their project “Clear Lake Connect”
2nd place: Matilda Lee with her project “The Five”
3rd place: Cosima Munzi with her project “Denim Switch”
4th place: Sydney Neuhring and Keanna Peterson with their project “The Art Hub”
Since 2005, YEA has been hosting week-long in-person camps, with the exception of this year’s extended virtual camp. O'Rourke describes the program’s purpose being “to expose high school students to the basics of running a business, starting a business, and creating wealth for themselves.”
Sami Schupanitz, 2016 YEA winner and current YEA mentor, first heard about the program as a senior at Mason City High School and thought it would be a great opportunity to explore other majors.
Schupanitz used the program to start her own sock monkey business, Sami’s Sock Monkeys. She is often asked for donations for various organizations, including the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon Program.
“My favorite part of the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is the connections that I have made,” Schupanitz said. “The connections I’ve made through working with the Pappajohn Center at NIACC really carried me through the rest of my college career.”
KJ Barkema, 2019 YEA winner, used his experience in the program to open River City Mini Golf in Mason City last fall.
“It doesn’t really matter where you’re at in terms of an idea,” said Barkema. “If you’re a business-oriented person, if you want to do something with entrepreneurship, if you want to be your own boss someday, this is a great way to start."
“In the judging every year, it’s really, really enlightening and it’s really exciting to see how they put their business plans together to see what kind of ideas they have,” said Hunter Callanan, YEA panel judge.
