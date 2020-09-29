Pappajohn entrepreneurial academy grows future business leaders

Despite COVID-19, the North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center’s Youth Entrepreneurial Academy managed to still hold this year’s camp from July 21-Aug. 11.

Kelley O'Rourke, YEA program director, along with various mentors and entrepreneurs, worked hard to ensure a positive, virtual entrepreneurial camp for the local high school students seeking to make their business dreams come true.

Throughout the virtual camp, students had the opportunity to develop their business ideas through the business canvas, an exercise that outlines the student’s mission statement, customer demographics, finances and more.

Sprinkled within the business plans, guest speakers presented to the six participating students about digital marketing, customer service and running a business.

With the guidance of the mentors and the student’s personally created business canvas, they prepared a five-to-seven minute business pitch to be presented in front of four judges. Winners received additional seed money to go toward their business on top of a $500 NIACC scholarship for participating.

This year, the judges ranked the students to determine how much seed money each would win.

Place winners were: