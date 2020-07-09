Pair of road closures coming to Mason City on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City residents may well have to make multiple adjustments to their regular driving routines when Monday comes.

At the start of next week, the city is closing stretches of both 12th Street Northwest and East State Street for construction work.

East State Street will be closed from North Georgia Avenue to North Connecticut for five days of utility work, while 12th Street Northwest from North Federal Avenue to North Madison Avenue will be closed for several months for roadwork.

The work on 12th Street Northwest is a part of a reconstruction project aimed at removing existing pavement, storm sewer and grading while also reshaping the right of way. In early June, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a $991,824 bid from Bob McKinness Excavating and Grading for work on the "12th Street NW Reconstruction Project."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.